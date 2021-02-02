Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Receives C$78.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.56.

Several research firms have commented on DCBO. TD Securities increased their target price on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 target price on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Laurentian set a C$80.00 target price on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$69.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

DCBO opened at C$68.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$71.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.30 and a 52-week high of C$86.64.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

