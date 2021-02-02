DMM: Governance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.59 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $15.55 million and $2.59 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00069019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00866035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00050085 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.04 or 0.04399429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020059 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,654,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,314,779 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

