DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the quarter. DMC Global accounts for about 3.6% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 599.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 57.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Get DMC Global alerts:

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $73,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $711,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DMC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.06. 980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,116. The stock has a market cap of $828.23 million, a P/E ratio of -143.38, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.