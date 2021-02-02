Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) (CVE:DSV) Shares Gap Down to $2.14

Shares of Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) (CVE:DSV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $1.90. Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 350,593 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 46.51 and a quick ratio of 46.46. The company has a market cap of C$563.67 million and a PE ratio of -31.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.76.

About Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the 100%-owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately of 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua State, Mexico.

