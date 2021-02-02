Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Up 7.4%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s share price were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.80 and last traded at $80.84. Approximately 6,061,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,662,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

