Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. 9,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 22,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

