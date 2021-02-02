Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.83

Shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.83 and traded as high as $60.28. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 353,977 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,997,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

