Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCOM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

