Digix Gold Token Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for about $44.74 or 0.00132579 BTC on exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $3.43 million and $85,797.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digix Gold Token

DGX is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,658 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

