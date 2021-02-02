Digitex City (DGTX) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last Week

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.42 or 0.00864112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049843 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.64 or 0.04465048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019990 BTC.

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

