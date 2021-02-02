Digital Gold Price Tops $58.29 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $788,619.65 and approximately $332,415.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for $58.29 or 0.00172311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00149614 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00068213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00264687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038135 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

