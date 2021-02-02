Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 1,436,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 751,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

