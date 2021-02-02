Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 1,436,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 751,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.
DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.44.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.
