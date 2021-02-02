Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.53 Per Share

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.5348 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36.

Diageo has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.64. The company had a trading volume of 537,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,252. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.39. The firm has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

