Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Sell Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DGEAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DGEAF stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

