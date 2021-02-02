DeVault (DVT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $576.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. DeVault has a total market cap of $709,783.22 and $576.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007701 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007202 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000194 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000226 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 385,775,969 coins and its circulating supply is 370,482,454 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.