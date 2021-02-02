Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Receives €6.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.92 ($8.14).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHA. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

ETR LHA opened at €10.74 ($12.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of -1.00. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €15.47 ($18.19).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

