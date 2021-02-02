Dether (DTH) Market Cap Hits $572,869.03

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Dether token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Dether has a market cap of $572,869.03 and $757.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00068277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.06 or 0.00859278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.65 or 0.04498153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.