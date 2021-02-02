Dent (DENT) Price Up 28.5% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Dent has a market cap of $32.52 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,962,464,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

