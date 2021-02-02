Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $13.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.95 on Friday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

