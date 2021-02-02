Delta Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

