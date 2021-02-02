Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 783,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TACO opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $368.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

TACO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,781.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

