Degenerator Price Down 2.8% Over Last Day (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00313211 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00031572 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003475 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $505.86 or 0.01494480 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Degenerator Token Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Degenerator

Degenerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.