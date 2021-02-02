DeFi Bids Price Hits $0.0295 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids token can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $367,730.30 and $8,344.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00141924 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00065813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00251310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00037224 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids’ total supply is 46,334,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,465,662 tokens. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.