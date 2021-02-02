Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Short Interest Update

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Deep Down stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,089. The company has a market cap of $7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Deep Down has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Deep Down had a negative net margin of 69.91% and a negative return on equity of 80.04%.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

