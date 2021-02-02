DeDora Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $15.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.36. 133,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,178,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $244.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

