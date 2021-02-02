DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 8,556 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 460.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 266,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

