DeDora Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Linde by 25.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,601,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.60. 41,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,170. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

