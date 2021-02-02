Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $302.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.75.

NYSE DECK opened at $299.34 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $336.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.91 and a 200-day moving average of $251.45. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $9,238,451.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,794,204.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,415 shares of company stock valued at $21,941,025 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 267.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,956,000 after purchasing an additional 85,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

