Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.47. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $7.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.56.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at $30,794,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,415 shares of company stock worth $21,941,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $9.85 on Tuesday, hitting $309.19. 2,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $336.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.45.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

