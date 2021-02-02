Decentralized Machine Learning Price Down 12.9% This Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $270,746.89 and $4,777.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00068800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.12 or 0.00863600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00049914 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.57 or 0.04442445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019969 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.