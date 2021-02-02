Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Hits One Day Trading Volume of $41.00 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market capitalization of $15,295.35 and $41.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00047763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00146187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00068142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00263854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00037959 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

