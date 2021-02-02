Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $12.36 on Tuesday, hitting $482.36. 70,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.61. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,794 shares of company stock worth $40,489,167. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

