Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,468,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 46,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 37,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

