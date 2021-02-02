Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 128.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 23.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $516,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRWG stock traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 63,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,207. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.40 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

GRWG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

