Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 334,106 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 334,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,925,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 5.8% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.41. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,291. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $129.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.62.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

