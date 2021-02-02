Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 4,087 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CyberArk Software by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,824. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,338.62 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

