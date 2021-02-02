Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $20.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,240. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $375.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of -116.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.56.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,658,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,656 shares of company stock worth $48,680,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

