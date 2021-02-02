Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.37 Million Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,370,000 after purchasing an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,020,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,767,000 after purchasing an additional 225,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 471,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 91.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 495,680 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. 12,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $31.19.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

