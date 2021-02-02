Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,988 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,100. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $125.58. 23,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,371. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

