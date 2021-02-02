Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.76.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.82. 19,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,802. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

