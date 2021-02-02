Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 880 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up about 0.9% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,153,224,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $356,313,000 after purchasing an additional 372,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.01. 143,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

