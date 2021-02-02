Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

DVDCF opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

