Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 138,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,576,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

