Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Daseke stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. 708,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,324. Daseke has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $325.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 191,247 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth $109,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

