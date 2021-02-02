Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Update

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Danaos alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaos stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. 683,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. Analysts predict that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.