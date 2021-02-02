Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.35 ($67.47).

DAI stock opened at €58.39 ($68.69) on Friday. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,004.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.55.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

