Dai Market Capitalization Hits $1.68 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Dai has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $280.68 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.09 or 0.00825109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.94 or 0.04877400 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019416 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,679,141,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,141,513 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dai

