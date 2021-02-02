DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $12.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.92. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot stock opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.