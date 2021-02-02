DA Davidson Comments on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 716,196 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 293,030 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 72.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 666,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,090,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 43,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

