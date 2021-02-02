Cwm LLC Sells 87 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after acquiring an additional 406,628 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after acquiring an additional 216,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,923,000 after acquiring an additional 130,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $321.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average of $340.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

